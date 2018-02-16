16 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Roadside Bomb Blast Kills Puntland Soldiers in Galgala Mountains

At least two Puntland soldiers were killed on Friday in a roadside bomb blast in Galgala Mountains of Bari region, Al Shabaab media outlet reported.

Al Shabaab said in a statement posted on its affiliated website that the soldiers died after the roadside bomb struck the military vehicle on the outskirts of the Galgala Mountains.

At least two soldiers were killed and one was also wounded in the blast, according to Al Shabaab. There were no independent sources confirming the casualty figures.

Puntland soldiers are battling militants from Al-Shabab in Galgala Mountains.

