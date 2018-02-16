Somalia: Troops Recapture Town From Al-Shabaab

Somali government forces retook control of the key town of Toratorow which lies in the southern Lower Shabelle region, officials said Friday.

The Somali National Army [SNA] troops backed by foreign soldiers thought to be Americans seized the town following the withdrawal of Al-Shabaab militants.

The allied forces who were reported to have moved from Balli-Doogle airbase are now in full control of the town and expected to expand their operation to the nearby areas controlled by Al Shabaab.

Toratorow has been the scene of series of US airstrikes in the past few months as the town was the main bastion housing Al Shabaab high-ranking commanders.