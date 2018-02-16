16 February 2018

Kingdom of Lesotho (Maseru)

Lesotho: EU Grants Millions to Support Civil Society in Lesotho

The Minister of Finance, Dr Moeketsi Majoro says Civil Society plays an essential role in providing social services, giving a voice to the people and monitoring governance sector performance.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) between the Government of Lesotho and the European Union (EU) held at the Ministry's boardroom on Friday, Dr Majoro delineated that Civil Society contributes significantly towards the development of the country.

He expressed joy that a component of support has now come to fruition in the form of the signing of the financing agreement, noting that it is going to be used to support Civil Society in Lesotho to ensure accountability of public institutions.

He noted that importantly, the agreement aims to contribute in maintaining peace and security, and to create a stable and democratic environment.

Also speaking, EU Ambassador, Dr Christian Manahl said EU acknowledges that the role Civil Society groups play thus; providing a voice to the poor and maginalised groups is an important role that can very often be performed by active and accountable Civil Society Organisations.

He expressed believe that the fund will be used for the betterment of Basotho and to promote development.

In an interview, the Executive Director of the Lesotho Council of NGOs (LCN), Mr. Seabata Motsamai expressed appreciation over the support from EU, saying he hopes it will enhance better service delivery and promote development.

He noted that as LCN, they will ensure that the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) use the money to fulfill the mandate it is intended to, adding that each organisation will present its report time and again to show progress.

The total funding that the European Union has granted Lesotho is 4.5 million Euros (about 65 million Maloti), with a proposed operational implementation period of 60 months (5years).

