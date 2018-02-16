Namibia: City Tours Set to Give Tourists 'A Taste' of Windhoek

The Namibian Scientific Society in collaboration with Windhoek City Tours/Lothem Safaris this week launched, Windhoek City tours, an initiative that will offer guided tours in and around the city for tourists, considering Windhoek is such a beautiful city, which lacks these services.

The tours will be offered from 1 March and onwards tours will be offered daily as per regular schedule, 6 days a week

According to the Society, a ten-seater bus has been registered and the guide is well-trained and the information will be backed by Namibia Scientific Society.

The tours will be divided into morning and afternoon sessions and during the morning half the history of the City will be comprehensively explained in the light of the three main eras, namely the German colonial time, South African rule and Independent Namibia.

Staring from 08:00 the tour visits the main attraction of 'old' Windhoek and Klein-Windhoek, while the afternoon tour starting at 13:30 covers 'modern' Windhoek focusing on the underestimated fascination of Katutura and the Western Suburbs. Both tours can be combined as a full-day Windhoek City Tour.

The Society said that there are so many stories to tell, so many people to meet, whether be it historical buildings, new development informal settlements, open markets and a true taste of Namibia.

According to the Society the aim of the initiative is to catch up with international standards and boost the country's tourism industry and City.

"We have so much to offer. You will see the bus! May all Namibians proudly wave at visitors and guests who take a tour for meeting our vibrant City and the synergy of modern Africa and old first world," they said.