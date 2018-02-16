South Africa: Court Trashes Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Again

analysis

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not impartial and does not understand her job, or the law, the North Gauteng High Court ruled on Friday as it threw out the Public Protector's report demanding that Absa pay R1.125-billion for Bankorp's apartheid-era loan from the Reserve Bank. By GREG NICOLSON.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been criticised for allegedly serving the interests of former president Jacob Zuma's government and the judgment from a full panel of judges on Friday has led to further calls for her to be removed from office.

The North Gauteng High Court was scathing as it set aside her the remedial action in Mkhwebane's "alleged failure to recover misappropriated funds" report that said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) must recover over R1-billion from Absa for the loans Bankorp, which Absa later bought, received from the Reserve Bank during apartheid. This is the second ruling against the report, after the court said last year that Mkhwebane had no powers to call for a constitutional amendment to modify the Reserve Bank's mandate.

The Public Protector's independence and understanding of the law came under scrutiny. The judgment's most scathing comments related to Mkhwebane's meetings with Zuma, which she did not previously disclose, and...