Namibia: Man Gets 15 Years for Raping Niece

A 39-year-old man who was found guilty of raping his niece in 2010 was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim, raped his then 12-year-old niece at a residential address in the Soweto location of Katima Mulilo.

According to the evidence of the complainant, she came home early from school on an unknown date in March 2010 because she was feeling sick. Her uncle, who was in his room, called her to go and buy cigarettes for him, which she did.

After giving him the cigarettes, she went back into her room, but shortly afterwards he called her to come to his room. As soon as she entered, he stood up from the bed and locked the room. He grabbed her and threw her on the bed, while holding her mouth. He then unzipped his pants, and had sexual intercourse with her for five minutes.

When the whole ordeal was over, she went to a friend's house until 18h00 in the evening, but did not tell her friend anything. She afterwards tried to avoid having any contact with her uncle, but did not have a choice as they lived in the same house.

In September 2010, the uncle called the complainant to his room to come and watch television with him in his room. This time, though, he locked the door, but did not hide the keys.

He then called the victim to come and join him on the bed, which she refused. At that moment, he grabbed her and threw her on the bed. This time, she decided to fight back, and bit him on his right hand, something which made him to let go of her. She told him that she was going to report him to her mother, but he begged her not to do that because he would give her a phone.

However, she ran out of the room, and went to her elder sister to ask for her phone to call her mother. Her sister refused, as she wanted to know what was so urgent that she had to call their mother. She then told her sister of the incident which occurred in March, and that the uncle wanted to repeat that again that day.

The sister did not call their mother, but instead called their brother, who was a police officer. A case was opened, and the uncle was arrested.

Magistrate Bongani Ndlovu found the man guilty on a charge of rape, stating that the uncle, who was above 30 years, was supposed to know better and behave as expected by his family and society.

It is also worse that he raped his 12-year-old niece while his first-born daughter was between the ages of 10 and 11.

"Did he at the time look that within a year or two, his daughter would be mature enough for sexual intercourse? I doubt. Rape is a serious offence, which invades the privacy of an individual, and in the process violates the victim. He was in the house to protect the complainant and the others, but instead he harmed the complainant," Ndlovu stressed.

He further noted that although the wife testified that the convict is a good man, the court did not see that as he pleaded not guilty, and maintained that until the end, which shows that he is not remorseful at all, although the evidence presented in court showed otherwise.

The convict was represented by legal aid lawyer Hope Ngara, while Phineas Mpofu prosecuted.