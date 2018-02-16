Zimbabwe's banking sector is projected to fund 11 611 new housing units valued at $365,6 million by December 31, 2018, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has said.

Last year, banks funded 5 700 new housing units worth $172 million.

Presenting his monetary policy statement last week, RBZ governor John Mangudya said the provision of housing was a critical pillar in the infrastructure ecosystem of any economy and should be prioritised.

"The Reserve Bank opened up the building society segment to allow other banking institutions such as commercial banks, to offer mortgages to deepen the sector. As at December 31 2017, the banking sector funded a total of 5 700 new housing units valued at $172,08 million and is projected to increase to 11 611 units valued at $365,63 million as at December 31, 2018," said Mangudya.

Government has a mammoth task of providing accommodation and reduce the ballooning housing backlog estimated at around 1,2 million houses, with Harare alone requiring about half a million units.

Mangudya said the highest number of housing units would be in the low income, high density segment. Significant imbalances continue to exist in the housing market, with demand outstripping supply forcing the banking sector to play a central role in bridging this gap.

"Against this background, banking institutions are urged to come up with innovative affordable mortgage funding models in order to meet the ever increasing housing demand," he said.

Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe president Mike Juru has said the country needed an estimated 15 to 20 years to clear its national housing backlog, which has been ballooning in recent years, pushed by the increased rural to urban migration.

The demand for housing has of late outstripped supply compounded by city to city migration especially to major cities such as the capital city, as individuals look for employment.

Government, which has indicated that it is mobilising $182 million for housing projects, is collaborating with various stakeholders including public sector entities, the financial sector and private individuals through self-financing schemes as well as housing cooperatives.

Meanwhile, the quality of the banking sector loan portfolio has improved over the past 12 months. The ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) was 7,08 percent as at December 31 2017, down from 7,87 percent as at December 31, 2016 as banks continued to strengthen their credit risk management systems in the aftermath of balance sheet clean up through disposals of NPLs to the Zimbabwe Asset Management Company (ZAMCO).

As at December 31, 2017, ZAMCO had acquired NPLs amounting to $987 million. These acquisitions have assisted banks to clean up their balance sheets so that they are better able to support the economy through provision of credit.

"ZAMCO has now embarked on the resolution and recovery phase of its operating cycle. In this phase, all efforts are devoted towards implementing recovery strategies and collecting from the borrowers whose NPLs have been acquired by ZAMCO," said Mangudya.