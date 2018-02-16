Namibia: Ex-Magistrate to Stand Trial in High Court

The prosecutor general has decided that a former magistrate who has spent the past two years in jail for rape should stand trial in the Windhoek High Court on a total of nine charges.

Following the prosecutor general's decision to indict former magistrate Jaco Kennedy (31) and a co-accused, Raymond Cloete (31), in the Windhoek High Court, the two men had a first pretrial hearing before judge Nate Ndauendapo yesterday.

With Kennedy telling the judge that he was still waiting for feedback from the Directorate of Legal Aid after the lawyer previously representing him withdrew because of a conflict of interest, the two men's case was postponed to 22 March for another pretrial hearing.

Kennedy and Cloete, who are cousins, were arrested and charged with rape on 3 January 2015, after they were found at the site where they had allegedly attacked a woman between Windhoek Central Hospital and Katutura Intermediate Hospital. The woman was allegedly attacked and raped after Kennedy and Cloete offered to give her a ride from Otjomuise to the Windhoek city centre.

Kennedy is charged with three counts of rape and charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice in connection with the incident, while Cloete is charged with two counts of rape and a count of kidnapping.

The two men spent about a month in custody before being granted bail of N$3 000 each.

Kennedy was again arrested on similar charges a year later. He has remained in custody ever since, after his request to again be granted bail was refused in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in February 2016 and an appeal against that ruling was dismissed in the High Court in June 2016.

The prosecutor general has decided to indict Kennedy on a charge of kidnapping and two counts of rape in connection with the second incident.

In the indictment setting out the charges against him, the prosecution alleges that he offered transport to a woman who was on her way to work in Windhoek on the morning of 31 December 2015. Instead of taking her to her place of employment, Kennedy allegedly drove to a spot where he stopped his car under the pretext of wanting to relieve himself.

He then allegedly forced himself on the woman and raped her twice, it is charged.

Kennedy was arrested for a second time on 30 January 2016. He denied the complainant's allegations during his bail hearing in February 2016, and also denied that he gave transport to her on the morning in question. During his bail hearing after his and Cloete's arrest, he also denied raping the woman in the first incident or helping Cloete to rape her.

Judge Ndauendapo extended Cloete's bail to 22 March and ordered that Kennedy should remain in custody when he postponed the case yesterday.

Cloete was represented by Milton Engelbrecht, while state advocate Palmer Kumalo appeared for the state.