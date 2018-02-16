16 February 2018

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Koko's Resignation Does Not Absolve Him From Wrongdoing

Photo: South African Broadcasting Corporation
Matshela Koko, former chief executive officer of Eskom
press release By Natasha Mazzone

The DA welcomes the news today that former Eskom CEO, Matshela Koko, has finally submitted his long overdue resignation letter to Eskom this morning.

This comes after a series of embarrassing and corrupt events at the entity caused by actions seemingly taken by Koko. These include:

The Tegeta-Optimum prepayment scandal, which he denied in Parliament;

The McKinsey scandal;

Allegedly awarding contracts worth more than R1 billion to his stepdaughter;

Leaking confidential Eskom information to a Gupta associate; and

The complete sham of his first disciplinary hearing.

Koko has been one of the key figures implicated in the capture of Eskom and he must be held fully accountable for any wrongdoing.

This resignation does not absolve him from facing criminal charges and allegations brought against him by the DA.

Eskom Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe is quite right when he says "Eskom still prefers that the disciplinary hearing should go ahead today as planned because believes that it has a strong case against Mr Koko".

It is evident that there is a definite and welcomed change in Eskom's managerial style.

The DA hopes that the new Eskom management will follow through with their accountable and transparent administration and resist those who attempted to sell the entity to the highest bidder to get away unscathed.

Natasha Mazzone MP

DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises

