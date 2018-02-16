President Hage Geingob yesterday had heated discussions with some European Union ambassadors at State House.

The temperature at State House rose during discussions on topics such as the New Equitable Economic Empowerment Framework (Neeef), the genocide talks, and Namibia's designation as a tax haven by the EU.

The meeting between the President and the EU ambassadors was at the request of the ambassadors, who wanted to discuss how the EU could align its development assistance to Namibia's fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) and the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

The meeting was also called to take stock of the type of assistance the EU has been providing the country, especially in the areas of education and agriculture.

The ambassadorial delegation was led by EU ambassador to Namibia Jana Hybaskova, and consisted of German ambassador Christian Schlaga, Spanish ambassador Concha Figuerola, and a representative for Pirkko-Liisa Kyostila, the Finnish ambassador.

Hybaskova started the meeting by calling for better data and statistics, which would help Namibia get more funding from the EU in the fields of education and agriculture.

Last year, a project could not be funded because of a data problem, but more funding would flow to Namibia this year if data gathering was improved, she said.

EU BLACKLISTING

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein used the occasion to appeal to all EU ambassadors to assist him to get the country removed from the list of states classified as tax havens by the EU.

Schlettwein stated that he was surprised by the designation, and that the EU was contemplating withdrawing assistance and possibly imposing sanctions on Namibia.

The Namibian previously reported that the EU would keep Namibia on the list if the country does not accede to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) convention on mutual administrative assistance, and also if it does not implement the basic tax erosion and profit shifting (Beps) minimum standards.

The EU said Namibia has not committed to addressing these issues by 31 December 2019, or to amend or abolish what were considered harmful preferential tax regimes by 31 December 2018.

Another issue raised by the EU delegation was Namibia's handling of its export processing zone (EPZ) regime.

President Geingob asked how the blacklisting came about, and why there was no prior discussion of issues.

"Is it because of the EPAs (economic partnership agreements) that make us legally bound by European rules?" he asked, before pointing out that it was unfair to punish a country that was trying to address the issues.

"Is this bullying still a thing in Europe? We are a sovereign country. Where does this come from?" he querried.

Hybaskova responded that Namibia was never listed, blamed the media for reporting the issue wrongly, and called it foolish for the country to be blacklisted as a tax haven.

"We are here to assist Namibia," she said.

She added that the EU was just suggesting that Namibia address illicit financial flows in a bid to increase transparency.

Geingob said if it was an issue of transparency, Namibia was working on achieving that, and was very committed.

NEEEF

Trade minister Tjekero Tweya asked why Europeans would be discouraged by Neeef from investing in the country if the policy was still under discussion, and has not even been implemented yet.

His question followed Hybaskova's comments about Neeef, which German ambassador Schlaga said was very serious, and that many business people and potential investors wanted answers.

Schlaga said a decision had to be made about Neeef since investors want certainty about what to expect from Neeef.

"One of their main concerns is the economic framework," he said, adding that Namibia's Investment Promotion Act, which is under consideration, was also an area of concern.

Media reports have pointed out that the proposed policy has already affected investment in Namibia.

Geingob asked Schlaga what Germany had to offer to address historical inequalities emanating from Namibia's colonial and apartheid past among Namibia's various racial groups.

Schlaga said for 27 years, Germany has been providing development funding and contributing to the country's development, making Namibia one of the biggest recipients of German development aid.

However, Geingob pressed him on how structural issues could be addressed, and Schlaga replied that such Namibian issues were out of Germany's reach.

Geingob then told Schlaga not to talk about structural issues, and as the discussion wore on, Schlaga asked how inequality could be addressed in addition to funding.

Geingob said the issue should be left to Namibians to resolve.

"Giving education in segregated schools does not solve the problem [...] If we agree there is a structural problem, we must address that. We are the citizens of this country, and not you. So, when we are trying to address this, do not condemn us," he stressed.