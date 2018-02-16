16 February 2018

Nigeria: Buhari Inaugurates Locally Made Drone, Visits Katsina

By Danjuma Michael

Katsina — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Kaduna inaugurated a new drone developed by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) for intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Unmarked Areal Vehicle, named Tsaigumi, was to boost the capacity of the military.

According to him, the technological feat is an indication that there is potential to apply the same innovative mindset to addressing other areas of indigenous technological needs.

Buhari reiterated the commitment and firm resolve of his administration to take Nigeria to the next level of growth and development.

Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said the unmanned vehicle has a "mission range of 100 km, a service ceiling at 15,000 feet and operational endurance of about 10 hours."

Meanwhile, President Buhari yesterday evening arrived his Katsina home state on a private visit to Daura.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman received him at the airport, among other government officials.

