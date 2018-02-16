The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has raised $165 million through the issuance of savings bonds aimed at mopping up excess liquidity in the market, the central bank governor indicated last week.

The bonds, which were issued to individual and institutional investors last year, had a seven percent annual return. The debt securities were meant to raise money to fund government business.

RBZ governor, John Mangudya, said the savings bonds were oversubscribed.

"The bank introduced seven percent tax-free savings bonds in September 2017 to mop up excess liquidity within the market and, in so doing, providing investors with a platform for increasing savings within the country," said Mangudya.

"As at the end of 2017, a total of $165 million has been raised through savings bonds.

"The bank enhanced the features of the savings bonds in December 2017 to include prescribed asset status in order to enhance its marketability."

The maturity periods of the securities vary from one year to five years, with an interest rate of seven percent per annum.

While bonds are offered to help broaden government's funding base, Mangudya said the savings bonds were introduced by the central bank to stimulate and deepen a savings culture among individual and institutional investors.

The savings bonds are also convertible to cash on a simple open and transparent fixed conversion rate on any trading day.

Low confidence in the banking sector, especially after demonetisation of the Zimbabwean dollar that saw lifetime savings being wiped out at the adoption of multi-currencies in 2009, have also added to the public's reluctance to save with banks.

Many are still considering alternative ways of saving, such as investment in assets or keeping cash at home.

Last week, Mangudya indicated that more debt instruments would be issued this year to mop up excess liquidity on the real time gross settlement (RTGS) platform to reduce inflationary pressures.

Money supply increased last year with Real Time Gross Settlement money balances as at the end of December amounting to $1,732 billion compared to $954 million recorded in 2016.