16 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Options for Multichioce to Remain in Nigeria

By Ken Nwogbo

Multichoice Nigeria, is facing an uncertain future in in Nigeria, thanks to the recent federal government notice to the pay-tv giant that it will not renew its license because it was not in line with Digital Switch Over (DSO) White Paper.

DSO White Paper is a policy, regulatory framework and a broadcasting model for the migration process from analogue TV broadcasting to digital TV broadcasting.

Modibo Ishaq Kawu, director general, National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), recently disclosed that all paid Digital terrestrial television (DTTV or DTT) operators including DSTV, GOTV and Star Times will be shut down by June 2019 unless they begin discussions with the two signal distributors, ITS and Pinnacle.

But, MultiChoice Nigeria, a partnership with MultiChoice Africa, and leading premium pay television technology and entertainment company, said it was doing all to ensure its operating licences are renewed by the broadcasting agency in Nigeria.

MultiChoice, said it complies with the regulatory requirements and applicable laws on TV broadcasting.

But in the likely event that NBC refuses to renew its licence, MultiChoice can either ride on the back of Pinnacle Communications Limited or ITS, two licensed signal distributors for the Nigerian Digital Switch Over (DSO).

Considering that LTE/ to internet penetration is heightened and for the fact that LTE can broadcast or distribute TV contents, MultiChoice can enter into distribution agreement with major LTE players.

This way the LTE operators can use their LTE radio license to run DStv content over fiber over internet protocol.

The most unlikely however is for MultiChoice to pack their bags and leave Nigeria, selling in the process their operations to any operator positioned to play.

Nigeria is an extremely important market for MultiChoice. The company has invested more than N13 billion ($100 million) in Nigerian content since entry in 1994.

And also has been a source of employment for many Nigerians. The ramifications of this great, affecting massively searched entertainment channel Africa Magic and the accessibility of Nollywood films and its annual award show the AMVCAs.

