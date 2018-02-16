16 February 2018

World Health Organization (Geneva)

Africa: WHO Independent Global High-level Commission on NCDs

Photo: WHO
The WHO logo for the campaign to combat non-communicable diseases.

Members of the new World Health Organization Independent Global High-level Commission on NCDs:

Co-Chairs:

Sauli Niinistö
President
Finland

Maithripala Sirisena
President
Sri Lanka

Tabaré Vázquez
President
Uruguay

Veronika Skvortsova
Minister of Healthcare
Russian Federation

Sania Nishtar
Former Federal Minister
Pakistan
Founding President, Heartfile

Commissioners:

Adolfo Rubinstein
Minister of Health
Argentina

Festus Gontebanye Mogae
Former President
Botswana
Former Co-Chair of the UNSG-appointed High-level Panel on Access to Medicine

Michelle Bachelet
President
Chile

Pirkko Mattila
Minister of Social Affairs and Health
Finland

Seyyed Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi
Minister of Health and Medical Education
Iran (Islamic Republic of)

José Narro Robles
Minister of Health
Mexico

Graça Machel
Mozambique
UNSG-appointed SDG Advocate

Adboulaye Diouf Sarr
Minister of Health and Social Care
Senegal

Gan Kim Young
Minister for Health
Singapore

Saia Ma'u Piukala
Minister of Health
Tonga

Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais
Minister of Health and Prevention
United Arab Emirates

Eric Hargen,
Deputy Secretary of HHS
United States of America

Sir George Alleyne
Director Emeritus PAHO (1995-2003)
Former UNSG's Special Envoy for HIV/AIDS in the Caribbean

Ala Alwan
Regional Director Emeritus WHO/EMRO
Former WHO Assistant Director-General for NCDs and Mental Health

Arnaud Bernaert
Head, Global Health and Healthcare
World Economic Forum

Michael Bloomberg
Founder, Bloomberg Philanthropies
WHO Global Ambassador for NCDs and Injuries

Katie Dain
CEO, NCD Alliance
Co-Chair, WHO Civil Society Working Group for the third High-level Meeting on NCDs

Tom Frieden
President and CEO, Resolve, Vital Strategies
Former Director US/CDC

Vikram Harshad Patel
Professor of Global Health and Social Medicine
Psychiatrist
Harvard Medical School

Annette Kennedy
President
International Council of Nurses

Ilona Kickbusch
Director, Global Health Institute
Graduate Institute

Jack Ma
Founder and Executive Chairman
Alibaba Group
UNSG-appointed SDG Advocate

