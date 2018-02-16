Africa: WHO Independent Global High-level Commission on NCDs

With Bitcoin volatility making daily headlines, even those living in the technological 'Dark Ages' are realising that… Read more »

Festus Gontebanye Mogae Former President Botswana Former Co-Chair of the UNSG-appointed High-level Panel on Access to Medicine

The WHO logo for the campaign to combat non-communicable diseases.

Copyright © 2018 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.