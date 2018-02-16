Africa: WHO Independent Global High-level Commission on NCDs

Members of the new World Health Organization Independent Global High-level Commission on NCDs:
Co-Chairs:
Sauli Niinistö
President
Finland
Maithripala Sirisena
President
Sri Lanka
Tabaré Vázquez
President
Uruguay
Veronika Skvortsova
Minister of Healthcare
Russian Federation
Sania Nishtar
Former Federal Minister
Pakistan
Founding President, Heartfile
Commissioners:
Adolfo Rubinstein
Minister of Health
Argentina
Festus Gontebanye Mogae
Former President
Botswana
Former Co-Chair of the UNSG-appointed High-level Panel on Access to Medicine
Michelle Bachelet
President
Chile
Pirkko Mattila
Minister of Social Affairs and Health
Finland
Seyyed Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi
Minister of Health and Medical Education
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
José Narro Robles
Minister of Health
Mexico
Graça Machel
Mozambique
UNSG-appointed SDG Advocate
Adboulaye Diouf Sarr
Minister of Health and Social Care
Senegal
Gan Kim Young
Minister for Health
Singapore
Saia Ma'u Piukala
Minister of Health
Tonga
Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais
Minister of Health and Prevention
United Arab Emirates
Eric Hargen,
Deputy Secretary of HHS
United States of America
Sir George Alleyne
Director Emeritus PAHO (1995-2003)
Former UNSG's Special Envoy for HIV/AIDS in the Caribbean
Ala Alwan
Regional Director Emeritus WHO/EMRO
Former WHO Assistant Director-General for NCDs and Mental Health
Arnaud Bernaert
Head, Global Health and Healthcare
World Economic Forum
Michael Bloomberg
Founder, Bloomberg Philanthropies
WHO Global Ambassador for NCDs and Injuries
Katie Dain
CEO, NCD Alliance
Co-Chair, WHO Civil Society Working Group for the third High-level Meeting on NCDs
Tom Frieden
President and CEO, Resolve, Vital Strategies
Former Director US/CDC
Vikram Harshad Patel
Professor of Global Health and Social Medicine
Psychiatrist
Harvard Medical School
Annette Kennedy
President
International Council of Nurses
Ilona Kickbusch
Director, Global Health Institute
Graduate Institute
Jack Ma
Founder and Executive Chairman
Alibaba Group
UNSG-appointed SDG Advocate