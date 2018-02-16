Kenya: 'Black Panther' - What the Movie Industry Does to Races It Doesn't Understand

opinion

Today is the worldwide premiere of Black Panther, quite possibly the most anticipated film of 2018, and also quite possibly already the best movie of the first quarter. Already breaking records in terms of sheer hype and pre-premiere ticket sales, the movie is revolutionary not just by its existence, but by its acceptance as well.

On the continent, and in Kenya specifically, people have been going on and on about how they are going to dress up to go to the cinema, a la Eddie Murphy in Coming to America, or simply, everyone's great grandparents before colonisation.

There has been talk of carrying traditional foods into the cinema, like ugali and managu, instead of eating the usual popcorn and hotdog fare - after all, this is an African movie, and you should be eating African food while watching it, whether that means 'fufu' or peanut sauce, known by many varied names in our local tribes.

Kisumu already had its premiere in honour of their daughter, who stars in the film, and several people flew into Kisumu for this specific purpose. We are all behind this movie, because we feel it is our movie.

IS IT OUR MOVIE?

I'm not sure that it is.