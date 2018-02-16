press release

African Union Commits to Promote the African Games

Addis Ababa, 15 February 2018-In a bid to promote the Africa Games, the African Union Commission today signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Association of National Olympic Committees of African, the body that is entrusted with the organization and management of the African Games in collaboration with the Association of African Sports Confederation.

Delivering the keynote address, AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, Her Excellency Amira Elfadil, stressed the importance of the Games as tool for social cohesion and youth empowerment. "The Africa games will continue to remain a priority to the Commission" she stated. Adding that "the Games does not only puts happiness in the faces of millions of Africans but also enhance the culture of peace and fair play". She further pledged the Commission's support to promote the Games.

In his remarks, the First Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, Mustapha Berraf commended the African Union for its commitment and support to the African Games. He expressed delight about the strengthening of collaboration between the Commission and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa. The President of the Association of African Sports Confederation, General Ahmed Nasser, also expressed that the signing of the MoA was landmark achievement which will ensure better convergence of efforts and synergy between the AU Commission and Members of the African Sport Movement.

The objectives of the MoA is to improve the quality and competitiveness of the African Games and participating athletes as well as improve revenue, sponsorship and marketing of the African Games. Furthermore, the MoA calls for the conduct the Games to be preparatory and a qualifier for the Olympic Games and other international competitions. The Commission hopes that the Games will also promote harmony and synergy of actions within the African Sport Movement and ensure that the Games is the continental arena for the best athletes in Africa and a venue for unity and cooperation on the continent;

The MoA was reached after extensive consultative process across the continent. The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the African Sports Confederation were mandated to facilitate the implementation of the objective of the MoA. Furthermore, the MoA will be used to strengthening collaboration in other areas of sport for development and initiatives especially in peace building, gender parity and youth empowerment across the continent. It will be recalled that African Sport Ministers had requested the AU Commission to conclude the MoA in order to define critical roles and responsibilities in the management and the organization of the African Games. The immediate task of these committees is to identify a host for the 2019 African Games following the withdrawal of Equatorial Guinea.

The African Games are a continental multi-sport event held every four years organized by the African Union with the Association of National Olympic Committees of African, (ANOCA) and the African Sports Confederation (AASC).

The last Games were held in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo in 2015.