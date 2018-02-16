South Africa: Classes Suspended At DUT

The Durban University of Technology has suspended its academic programme because of prolonged strike action, a spokesperson has said.

University spokesperson Alan Khan on Friday said the executive committee of senate took the decision.

"This comes after the ongoing staff strike impasse... reached its fifth week, which has led to some academic programmes being delayed. However, the university will next week announce the revised 2018 academic calendar."

Despite constant disruptions at its campuses, the university remains operational. Many students have opted to register online. According to Khan, students can still do so at www.dut.ac.za or in person at the Riverside Campus in Pietermaritzburg and any of the Durban registration venues.

"Despite the staff strike, to date the 21 000 students have been registered for the 2018 academic year," he said.

Strike over salary increases, housing allowances

Khan said the university apologised for the disruptions.

"The management of the university would like to thank all its stakeholders for their continued understanding, support and patience. The university is committed [to] resolving the current crisis."

He urged both staff and students to "keep checking the DUT website, pinboard and their emails for any official announcements and communiques".

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union and National Tertiary Education Union are locked in a battle with DUT over salary increases and housing allowances.

The weeks-long protests at the institution have turned violent with police using rubber bullets against protesting staff.

Source: News24