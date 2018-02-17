16 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Fatigued' Peter Ndoro Takes a Break After Ramaphosa Death Blunder

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Peter Ndoro/Twitter
Peter Ndoro

Veteran SABC broadcast journalist Peter Ndoro will be taking a break from his job after he mistakenly declared on national TV that President Cyril Ramaphosa had died instead of Zimbabwe's MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

His error follows another blunder in January, when he announced that IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi had died instead of Bantustan of Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Manyane Mangope.

In a statement, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said, while the public broadcaster acknowledged that it was human nature, "we take the matter in a very serious light, as it is not only embarrassing, but could potentially affect those involved negatively".

The SABC had spoken to Ndoro, who indicated that he was fatigued and needed rest.

"Management has agreed to his request and he will be taking a break from the show. Ndoro has apologised to the president and his apology has been accepted," Kganyago said.

Tsvangirai, 65, founded the opposition party, the MDC in 1999, and was well known as one of Zimbabwean ex-president Robert Mugabe's critics.

Tsvangirai died on Wednesday.

Source: News24

More on This

Zim-Born Scribe Loses Job Over Tsvangirai Gaffe

Veteran broadcaster Peter Ndoro has been removed from his slot as SABC's prime time news anchor after mistakenly… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.