Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh, Estranged Hubby Celebrates Son's Birthday

Photo: Tonto Dikeh/Instagram

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill, on Friday came together to celebrate their son, King's birthday at his school in Abuja.

The estranged couple looked happy together as they joined their son to cut his birthday cake, amidst glitz and glamour.

Churchill shared several photos from the party on his Instangram page and eulogise the young "King" with heart-warming birthday wishes.

He wrote: "Happy birthday to king Omodayo.We love you and wish for you the happiest of days and a bright, healthy future.

"Unending love, undivided attention, eternal pampering, everlasting affection and endless care.

"These are the things that we can do for you, stay happy and have an amazing birthday son."

Churchill had earlier this year filed a suit against Tonto at the Lagos State Magistrate court over his son's role in her upcoming reality show.

Tonto decided to lay bare her life for all to see on the yet to be released reality show titled, "King Tonto", featuring her young child.

A footage from the reality preview showed Tonto surrounded by a surgical team and undergoing a breast and butt enlargement in a popular Lagos-based cosmetic surgery hospital.

Churchill alleged that the said show was to exploit his son for financial gains, expose the life and times of the little boy at a period when he cannot make a decision for himself.

According to him, the production is entirely an adult content, thus, the show should not be released or aired.(NAN)