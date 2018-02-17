South Africa: Zuma's State Capture Regulations to Be Challenged At Concourt

Minority rights group AfriForum is set to submit an urgent application to the Constitutional Court to set aside former president Jacob Zuma's state capture inquiry regulations.

In a statement, AfriForum legal representative Willie Spies said Zuma's published regulations, "determines that no evidence which serves before the commission, or any facts that come to light as a result of this evidence, may be used in criminal proceedings".

The former president published the regulations with the mandate to which the commission of inquiry must comply.

"The implication of this regulation is that Zuma has, in effect, pulled the commission's teeth, as any revelation before the commission that comes down to corruption, bribery, organised crime or any other crime related to the controversial and now well-known state capture, may not be used to prove the guilt of any accused who is subsequently prosecuted," he said.

Spies added that AfriForum was of the opinion that the case fell within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court.

"AfriForum has already indicated that the organisation will do all in its power to ensure that prosecution is instituted for the widespread corruption and plundering of the state coffers under the Zuma administration," he said

Preparations for the commission of inquiry into state capture are at an advanced stage, according to the man appointed to head it, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo also said discussions will be finalised with potential candidates for appointment to key positions.

"I estimate that I should be able to make an announcement of these key appointments soon."

Positions include the secretary of the commission, a team of evidence leaders, and the head of investigations.

Zondo added that a search was underway for an appropriate premises for the commission, where it will have its offices and hold its hearings.

Source: News24