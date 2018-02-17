16 February 2018

Kubatana.net (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Is Zimbabwe Ready for 2018 Elections? - Key Indicators for Election Preparedness

Tagged:

Related Topics

document

Introduction

Elections are a fundamental tenet of democracy and good governance. Implementation of elections in accordance and adherence to international best practice is critical because elections fulfil the requirements of the social contract.

The social contract allows for citizens to freely and clearly articulate their choice for government. This can only be guaranteed when conditions for freedom of expression, choice, movement and association exist without hindrance or stifling.

Ahead of the 2018 elections it is necessary to assess whether the political environment is conducive for the signing of the social contract.

Is the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in a position to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2018? Do eligible voters have the capacity to exercise their right? This brief seeks to answer these questions and offer recommendations to cover existing gaps.

Zimbabwe

Tsvangirai Burial Set for Tuesday, Party Confirms

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died on Wednesday after a long battle with colon cancer, will be laid to rest in… Read more »

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Copyright © 2018 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.