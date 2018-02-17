document

Introduction

Elections are a fundamental tenet of democracy and good governance. Implementation of elections in accordance and adherence to international best practice is critical because elections fulfil the requirements of the social contract.

The social contract allows for citizens to freely and clearly articulate their choice for government. This can only be guaranteed when conditions for freedom of expression, choice, movement and association exist without hindrance or stifling.

Ahead of the 2018 elections it is necessary to assess whether the political environment is conducive for the signing of the social contract.

Is the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in a position to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2018? Do eligible voters have the capacity to exercise their right? This brief seeks to answer these questions and offer recommendations to cover existing gaps.