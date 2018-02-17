South Africa: Exclusive - We Go Behind-the-Scenes of Tsotsi the Musical

Tsotsi The Musical is currently showing at Artscape Theatre in Cape Town.

The show is based on the novel by Athol Fugard and tells the powerful story of a hardened township criminal whose life changes forever after a bungled mugging leaves him caring for a stranger's baby.

With music composed by singer-songwriter Zwai Bala, and book and lyrics by Mkhululi Mabija, this gritty, contemporary musical adaptation is directed by award winners Neil Coppen and Khayelihle Dominique Gumede, with choreography by Standard Bank Young Artist Sonia Radebe.

Hip-hop artist Mxolisi "Zuluboy" Majozi stars as Tsotsi, with an outstanding supporting cast including Msizi Njapha, Busisiwe Ngejane, Bianca Le Grange, Kgomotso Matsunyane and Lindani Nkosi.

This show runs until Saturday, 17 February. ( Get tickets here )

Photographer Nardus Engelbrecht was allowed backstage to capture some behind-the-scenes images in this exclusive Channel24 photo essay.

Source: Channel24