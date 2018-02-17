Angola: President Looks Forward to New South African Leadership

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Friday expressed the country's expectation with regard to the role the new South African leadership will certainly play, under the two Governments' efforts to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations.

The sense of hope is contained in a Friday's message to Cyril Ramaphosa, the new President of the Republic of South Africa.

Angolan statesman also expressed optimism to discuss with Ramaphosa, at the first opportunity, matters related to relations between Angola and South Africa with a view to ensuring the permanent strengthening of ties.

Born on 17 November, 1952 in Soweto, Cyril Ramaphosa was elected South African president on February 15th by the South African Parliament, taking over from Jacob Zuma.