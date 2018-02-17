Morocco's Net International Reserves Down 5.2 Percent

Rabat — Morocco's net international reserves amounted to 237.1 billion dirhams until February 9, 2018, recording a 5.2% year-on-year decrease, Morocco's central bank (Bank Al-Maghrib) said.

During the week of Feb. 8-14, Bank Al-Maghrib injected 47.4 billion dirhams.

As for the interbank rate, it remained at 2.25%, while the average trading volume decreased from 3.8 billion dirhams the week before to 3.1 billion dirhams, the central bank pointed out in its weekly indicators.

During the same period, the Dirham remained stable against the Euro and the Dollar.

The bank said that it carried out 2 operations during the same period for the sale of foreign currencies for a total of 45 million dollars, with an average price of 9.2480 dirham.