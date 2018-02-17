16 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco's Net International Reserves Down 5.2 Percent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — Morocco's net international reserves amounted to 237.1 billion dirhams until February 9, 2018, recording a 5.2% year-on-year decrease, Morocco's central bank (Bank Al-Maghrib) said.

During the week of Feb. 8-14, Bank Al-Maghrib injected 47.4 billion dirhams.

As for the interbank rate, it remained at 2.25%, while the average trading volume decreased from 3.8 billion dirhams the week before to 3.1 billion dirhams, the central bank pointed out in its weekly indicators.

During the same period, the Dirham remained stable against the Euro and the Dollar.

The bank said that it carried out 2 operations during the same period for the sale of foreign currencies for a total of 45 million dollars, with an average price of 9.2480 dirham.

Morocco

Exiled, Exhibition By 16 Canaries' Artists in Support of Western Sahara Cause

Sixteen Spanish artists from the Canary Islands are holding an exhibition entitled "The Exiled to Shed Light on Western… Read more »

Read the original article on MAP.

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.