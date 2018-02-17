17 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Suicidal Thoughts - Diamond Platnumz Opens Up On Divorce With Zari Hassan

Photo: Diamond Platinumz/Instagram
Diamond and Zari.
By Mwende Kasujja

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz has broken his silence over his divorce with Ugandan socoalite Zari Hassan.

In a tell tale post on Instagram on Friday evening, the depressed musician points to harbouring suicidal thoughts.

The singer asked his fans to pray for him because he is unsure of being alive to see the month of March.

Diamond shared a video of a song on break ups with the caption, "Dah, Kuna nyimbo zingine ziliandikwaga jamani... Wadau Dua zenu Muhimu... . Maana naona kabisa mwezi wa Tatu Siuoni😭"

Zari had on Valentine's Day announced to her fans that she is calling time on her marriage to Diamond, East Africa most successful musician, because of his long string of sexual affairs.

"There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond's constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised. We are separating as partners but not as parents," she wrote.

This was despite growing rapprochement between the two after Diamond had confessed to fathering a child with a model, Hamisa Mobetto, who had appeared on his Salome video.

Soon after Zari had announced the breakup, sources close to Diamond told Nairobi News that he dispatched his manager to South Africa to sort out the mess.

Diamond's recent warming up to his ex-girlfriend Wema Sepetu became a subject on internet discussion days before Zari dropped the break-up bombshell.

