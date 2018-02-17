Zimbabwe: Zifa in Trouble for 'Hiding' Attached Property

Harare — The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has been dragged to court on allegations of moving attached property in breach of a High Court order.

The national soccer body, represented by Chief Executive Officer Joseph Mamutse, appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba on Friday answering to a charge of contempt of court.

The complainant in the case is one Mataga Garikai, who is employed by the High Court as a sheriff.

It is alleged that on July 26, 2016, the High Court issued a writ of execution on movable and immovable properties against ZIFA.

The court allowed representatives of Daisy Guest House to attach both immovable and movable ZIFA property at Number 160 Enterprise Road in Highlands.

On June 14 the sheriff proceeded to the stand and attached a bus over funds which ZIFA owed the Guest House and had failed to pay.

Court heard the complainant gave ZIFA 48 hours to respond to the notice of seizure and attachment, but the association did not respond.

However, three days later, the sheriff went to ZIFA stand and discovered that the attached bus had been moved to an unknown place.