Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Burial Set for Tuesday, Party Confirms

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died on Wednesday after a long battle with colon cancer, will be laid to rest in Buhera district of Manicaland next Tuesday.

Party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora confirmed Tsvangirai's body will arrive in the country on Saturday with a mass funeral scheduled for until Tuesday's burial.

"Vice president Thokozani Khupe is already in South Africa dealing with the repatriation of the body of our icon. We are expecting her return tomorrow (Saturday).

"Given Doctor Tsvangirai's stature as a national hero we will hold a mass funeral to allow the MDC-T family and the generality of Zimbabweans to bid farewell to their president at Freedom Square on Sunday.

"Burial is scheduled for Tuesday at Humanikwa Village in Buhera."

Khupe who clashed with acting party president Nelson Chamisa on Thursday once again let rip following the latter's decision to hold a national council meeting at which he was appointed leader for the next 12 months.

"May I state on good authority that the family and indeed the majority of the party leadership stands distanced from any and all of the disturbing cheap politics we have witnessed since the passing on of president Tsvangirai," she said in a statement.

"As a deputy president who unanimously received her mandate to serve as president Tsvangirai's second in charge at our 2014 MDC-T national congress, I would have failed in my duty and in reverence of his memory if I did not call to order the misguided comrades behind these unAfrican, uncultured and barbaric chain of events that have sought to draw attention away from the tragic loss to our party and country."

Of the three MDC-T deputy presidents including Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri, Khupe is the only one elected by congress with the other two having been appointed by Tsvangirai In July 2016 following his public announcement that he had colon cancer.

Khupe offered her apology for Chamisa's behaviour.

"I profusely apologise to all who may have been offended by the uncharacteristic representation of our party at such a time as this and wish to assure the nation that the MDC-T is guided by a constitution that was born in a Zimbabwean cultural context of Ubuntu/Hunhu - that sacred age-old code of self-dignity and respect for the departed."

She paid tribute to Tsvangirai describing her late boss as a "towering political giant and trailblazing democracy campaigner".