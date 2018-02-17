South Africa: Man Burnt to Death in Mob Justice Attack in Limpopo

Police have condemned ongoing mob-justice in the province after a man was burnt to death in his vehicle following an attack near Ga-Mokgotho village in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Moatshe' Ngoepe said the community had received information of a planned business robbery and had lain in wait for the perpetrators.

Ngoepe said a group of community members had then attacked three suspected criminals, before they could allegedly carry out the robbery of a local shop.

He said the three suspects had arrived in two vehicles, but when the community had stopped them, two of the suspects who had been driving a Toyota Bakkie, had managed to flee the scene.

Ngoepe said the community had then torched the vehicles, with one of the suspects still inside.

"The deceased is a 29-year-old man from ga-Mashamothane village, near Burgersfort, but the Forensic investigations are still underway to confirm his identity. His accomplices who fled are unknown," he said.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the continuous acts vigilantism and killings which were still prevalent in some policing clusters in Limpopo, and singled out the Tubatse policing area outside Burgersfort.

"Community members are warned and cautioned to refrain and stop this unbearable behaviour because it continues to destroy the spirit of Community Policing," said Ledwaba.

Ledwana said vigilantism could not be tolerated and that those involved would be dealt with "mercilessly and without compromise."

Ngoepe said a case of murder and two counts of malicious damage to property had been opened, but no arrests had been made.

He said anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of those involved in the vigilante attack, should contact the Crime Stop Number 08600 10111, the Crime Line SMS 32211 or their nearest police station.

