17 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Calm Returns to Toratorow After It Fell to Somali, AU Forces

A resident says a precarious calm has returned to Toratorow, a small strategic town in Lower Shabelle region in southern, a day after it fell to Somali forces backed by AMISOM.

"The situation of the town is now calm but we fear a counter-attack by Al Shabaab and a heavy fight could erupt at any time," said a villager who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone.

The resident who spoke on condition of anonymity because of his security reasons said the allied troops are putting their grip to defend the town from Al Shabaab militants are mobilizing outside.

This comes amid a joint military operation in the region which the government aims to flush out Al Shabaab from the entire province.

