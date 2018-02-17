Somalia: Lower Shabelle Residents Complain About Army Operation

The local residents in Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia say they are complaining about the ongoing Somali and AMISOM military operations against Al Shabaab.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, the deputy governor of the region on financial affairs Abdifitah Hajji Abdulle said residents fed up with the army retreats from the liberated areas.

Abdulle added that the people in danger of Al Shabaab reprisal for welcoming the allied forces upon their arrival in those areas vacated by the militants.

He has called on Somali Federal government to deal with the situation and urge its armed forces to remain in their positions and not Al Shabaab to come back after liberation.