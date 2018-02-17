Somalia: Kenyan Police Kill Al Shabaab Member, Arrest Two in Isiolo

A terror suspect was killed while two others were arrested on Friday after engaging security officers in a gun battle at their hideout in Merti, Isiolo County.

Police recovered more than 1,000 bullets, 36 grenades, 18 IEDs, 5 AK-47 rifles and an assortment of other weapons from Abdimajit Hassan Adan Keynan and Mohammed Nane Keynan aged 24 and 23 years respectively.

Two suspects, however, managed to escape and are still at large.

Confirming the incident, Isiolo County Criminal Investigations officer Raphael Barasa said that Police officers were on the security patrol in Yamicha in Merti Town when they spotted a car hidden in a thicket raising their suspicions that it could have been dumped by Al-Shabaab militants.

"One of the suspects alighted from the Mitsubishi Sports Car and engaged the officers in a fierce gun battle. Our officers opened fire and killed him instantly," said the OCPD.