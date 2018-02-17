17 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 18 Killed in Borno Suicide Bomb Attacks

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Suicide attack
By Abdulkareem Haruna

At least 18 persons were killed and 22 others injured as three suicide bombers staged attacked a Borno community Friday night, police said.

The suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked Kasuwan Kifi village in Konduga local government area of the state.

Konduga is about 25km southeast of Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

In Kasuwan Kifi, there is a thriving night market where residents sell fried fish and food ingredients. The attackers infiltrated the market and detonated themselves there.

Borno Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, who confirmed the incident, said the attack occurred despite “proactive” measures taken by the police to decongest the market.

“There were many people there frying bean cake (kose/akara), yams and other consumables,” said the CP.

“There were also young men playing snookers there. The bombers detonated explosives at about 8pm yesterday (Friday night), killing themselves and 18 others. Twenty others were also injured,” Mr. Chukwu disclosed.

Mr. Chukwu said the police explosive ordinance department was quickly deployed to the scene.

“Those injured have been evacuated and rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment,” he said.

Nigeria

25 States Okay 35-Yrs Minimum Age for President

As part of the ongoing amendments to the 1999 constitution, 25 out of the 36 state houses of assembly in the country… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.