17 February 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: 22 Killed, 28 Wounded In Multiple Bomb Blast In Borno

Photo: The Guardian
Suicide attack

No fewer than 22 persons were killed and 28 others injured in a multiple suicide bombing at a market in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Friday at about 9:00 PM, when three suicide bombers detonated explosives at the “Kasuwar Kifi” in the outskirts of Konduga town.

A witness, Idrissa Bana, said the three suicide bombers simultaneously detonated the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on their bodies in the crowded market.

Bana said that the explosives killed 22 persons and 28 others sustained injuries, adding that those injured were evacuated to a hospital in Maiduguri.

“There were a lot of people doing last minute shopping when the suicide bombers hit the market,” he said.

A competent security source confirmed the incident, adding that at the moment the identity of the suicide bombers and exact number of causalities could not be ascertain for now. (NAN)

