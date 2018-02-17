Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz to Dominate Kenyan Market With New Wasafi Studio in Nairobi

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz plans to bring competition to the doorstep of his Kenyan rivals with a new music studio for his record label Wasafi in Nairobi.

The singer announced this week on his Facebook page plans to set up the studio and asked fans to tag all Kenyan artistes they would like to be signed by his record label.

He also went ahead to post a video of a young man singing to his song, 'Haleluya' that he collaborated with Jamaican singers Morgan Heritage.

"As we are about to Launch @wcb_wasafi Branch in KENYA... Please help me tag all the Kenyans Talented artits, you would like to be signed under @wcb_wasafi , starting with this one... .. (Kama unavyofaham mwaka huu @wcb_wasafi tunafungua Tawi jipya nchini Kenya, Maalum kwajili ya kuendelea kunyanyua vijana wenzetu wenye Vipaji tokea mtaani.. tafadhali nisaidie kuwatag vijana wote wenye Vipaji kenya, akianziwa na Huyu," posted Diamond.

The Bongo star started Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) record label three years ago that has since employed more than 50 recording artistes from Tanzania.

Some of the artistes signed include Rayvanny, Lava Lava, Rich Mavoko, Maromboso, Harmonise Queen Darling among others