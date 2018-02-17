Nigeria: Boko Haram - New DHQ Spokesman Visits the Guardian, Seeks Collaboration

Abuja — The new Defence Headquarters (DHQ) spokesman, John Agim has sought the collaboration of The Guardian in ensuring that the Boko Haram insurgency going on in the North East comes to an end through good publicity.

Agim, who sought the collaboration while on a courtesy visit to the Abuja Office of the organisation said it is important that the relationship that existed between the organisation and the DHQ is strengthened.

In his response, Abuja Bureau Chief of The Guardian, Igho Akeregha said the newspaper remains the only Nigerian newspaper that is objective in terms of its editorial contents, adding that The Guardian gives all reporters three months intensive in-house orientation before being posted out.

On the Boko Haram insurgency, the Bureau Chief said he commended the Nigerian Military for holding the territorial integrity of the country, stressing that it's not easy for someone to lay down their life so that the country can be better.

He added that Nigeria was not actually fighting an external war but it is almost like brothers fighting against brothers, which makes it a bit difficult even for the armed forces to curtail it.