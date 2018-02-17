17 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boko Haram - New DHQ Spokesman Visits the Guardian, Seeks Collaboration

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Segun Olaniyi

Abuja — The new Defence Headquarters (DHQ) spokesman, John Agim has sought the collaboration of The Guardian in ensuring that the Boko Haram insurgency going on in the North East comes to an end through good publicity.

Agim, who sought the collaboration while on a courtesy visit to the Abuja Office of the organisation said it is important that the relationship that existed between the organisation and the DHQ is strengthened.

In his response, Abuja Bureau Chief of The Guardian, Igho Akeregha said the newspaper remains the only Nigerian newspaper that is objective in terms of its editorial contents, adding that The Guardian gives all reporters three months intensive in-house orientation before being posted out.

On the Boko Haram insurgency, the Bureau Chief said he commended the Nigerian Military for holding the territorial integrity of the country, stressing that it's not easy for someone to lay down their life so that the country can be better.

He added that Nigeria was not actually fighting an external war but it is almost like brothers fighting against brothers, which makes it a bit difficult even for the armed forces to curtail it.

Nigeria

18 Killed in Borno Suicide Bomb Attacks

At least 18 persons were killed and 22 others injured as three suicide bombers staged attacked a Borno community Friday… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.