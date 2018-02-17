17 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe, Botswana Set to Sign Diamond Deal - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe is reportedly set to sign a diamond processing deal with Botswana within the next three months, after President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with his counterpart, President Ian Khama, this week in Gaborone.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mnangagwa was in Botswana on a state visit.

Mnangagwa toured the world renowned Diamond Trading Company (DTC) that would assist Zimbabwe in polishing, cutting and valuing its diamond.

The DTC is regarded as the world's most sophisticated diamond sorting and valuing hub. Its arrangement with Zimbabwe would likely see the southern African nation sending its vast diamond to Botswana for processing, cleaning and polishing before being sold.

The move would see the country's diamond make better returns than their current price of $50 per carat, the report said.

Zimbabwe lost more than $15bn in diamond revenue over a 10 year period.

In February 2016, ex-president Robert Mugabe made headlines after revealed that diamonds worth billions of dollars were looted in the eastern mining area of Marange.

Mugabe said at the time that the state treasury received less than $2 billion.

Mugabe's revelation prompted the country's opposition parties to call for a thorough investigation into the disappearance of the diamonds.

Movement for Democratic Change spokesperson Obert Gutu said at the time that the disappearance of the diamonds was "very astounding and startling".

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Tsvangirai Burial Set for Tuesday, Party Confirms

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died on Wednesday after a long battle with colon cancer, will be laid to rest in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.