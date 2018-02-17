17 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko Vows to Name and Shame City Land Grabbers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will soon unveil a list of shadowy land and property grabbers in Nairobi.

Sonko on Friday held a consultative meeting with his crack team formed this week to locate and repossess all grabbed public lands.

Prominent businessmen and politicians have been routinely linked to grabbing of land marked for public amenities in Nairobi. No successful prosecutions have however ever been made.

Present the Friday meeting were 10 County Executive members who will be involved in the campaign.

"We shall soon release a review report," said Sonko.

"We thank the Governor for his commitment in fighting for justice and repossessing all grabbed county property," said County Lands Executive Member Wachira Njuguna.

Other issues discussed during the meeting included construction of a modern garbage recycling plant at Dandora dumpsite.

Sonko said his administration is now engaging some foreign experts on it.

"We believe many youths will be employed once this plant is completed," he said.

Also discussed was curbing insecurity and street families in the CBD.

"Provision of quality services to the Nairobi residents is a priority," said Sonko.

Kenya

KOT React After Citizen TV Anchor Swaleh Mdoe Admits He's Broke

Citizen TV Swahili anchor Swaleh Mdoe is reportedly in the financial red and is willing to sell one of his kidneys to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.