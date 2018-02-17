Kenya: Sonko Vows to Name and Shame City Land Grabbers

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will soon unveil a list of shadowy land and property grabbers in Nairobi.

Sonko on Friday held a consultative meeting with his crack team formed this week to locate and repossess all grabbed public lands.

Prominent businessmen and politicians have been routinely linked to grabbing of land marked for public amenities in Nairobi. No successful prosecutions have however ever been made.

Present the Friday meeting were 10 County Executive members who will be involved in the campaign.

"We shall soon release a review report," said Sonko.

"We thank the Governor for his commitment in fighting for justice and repossessing all grabbed county property," said County Lands Executive Member Wachira Njuguna.

Other issues discussed during the meeting included construction of a modern garbage recycling plant at Dandora dumpsite.

Sonko said his administration is now engaging some foreign experts on it.

"We believe many youths will be employed once this plant is completed," he said.

Also discussed was curbing insecurity and street families in the CBD.

"Provision of quality services to the Nairobi residents is a priority," said Sonko.