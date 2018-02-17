17 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Generate 12 Billion From Non-Tax Revenue

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kampala — Uganda Police has been contributing Shs12 billion annually to the consolidated fund from non-tax revenue. The money is generated from Police bonds, penalties and service and license charges.

However, only 6 percent of the money is returned to the Police Force for its own welfare expenditure. Meanwhile, projections from the Police Finance and Administration units show that the force is capable of collecting up to Shs100 billion annually for its services.

For over five years now, the Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura has been lobbying parliament to allow them to spend the money to address some of the critical welfare and operational needs of the force.

He says that while the money looks little, it would make a very big difference in the Police Force, which is battling financial constraints.

Among the biggest contributors to the non-tax revenue are fines from the express penalty scheme, gun hire to private security firms, guard services, Interpol criminal record reports and police reports.

Money for these services is banked directly into the Uganda Revenue Authority account and the person seeking the service only presents a bank slip to the police. At the end of the financial year, the two institutions reconcile their financial statements and police receives a percentage of the contribution.

There is however money, which police receives that is not sent to URA. This accrues from hiring out police equipment to Amisom in Somalia.

The money is kept in an account under the custody of the IGP's office. This reporter couldn't establish the exact amount of money accruing from this project.

Uganda

Boda Boda Riders Block Off Road As They Share Donated Money

Boda Boda cyclists have this afternoon closed off Tufnell Drive in Kamwokya for almost 30 minutes as they shared money… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.