Uganda: 14 Battle for Makerere Guild Presidency

Kampala — 21-year old Prize Mari Ahimbisibwe from the school of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS) will tussle it out with 13 men who have vied for the helm of the students' leadership at Makerere University.

During the launch of the campaigns at the University which had a small turn up, National Resistance Movement (NRM)'s Ms Ahimbisibwe said she feels disturbed that girls are still stack back in today's generation.

"I am here to cause equality among the female and male students, bridge the gap between the students and staff and make NRM great again," she said.

The other candidates are Mr Andama Fred Afro, Bruno Bayuda, Fredrick Chiluba, Dan Isabirye, Kasumba Javiira Joe, Silver Lwamaza, Samuel Nuwataho, Emmanuel Jonathan Obbo, Salim Were Papa, Arnold Semanda, Julian Andrew Taliwaku, and Henry Turyasingura.

Others who are yet to be cleared for campaigns include; Patrick Kamyuka, Edward Kinene Semakula and Florence Namuganza.

The one month campaign started on a low note as few of the supporters escorted their candidates to the campaign ground.

Mr Semanda promised to deal with divisionism in the University and called upon students to vote for him.

"I am the only person who can bring the university together, please vote for me. I will also fight unemployment within the students," he said. He didn't explain how he would do this.

The official day for voting will be on March 12. The University is known to be a big stronghold for Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Democratic Party (DP).

Sources at Makerere University said those yet to be cleared could have some of the favorites to win the race.

Ms Ahimbisibwe said she has had enough with girls lagging behind and this time round, "I want to be the eye opener of this whole new phase at this university."

Makerere has previously had female guild presidents including Anna Adeke and Sarah Kagingo.