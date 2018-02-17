17 February 2018

Kenya: Police Name Three Wajir Terror Attack Suspects

By Bruhan Makong

Police have named three men suspected of carrying out the terror attack at a Wajir primary school that claimed three lives.

Two non-local teachers were killed Friday morning, alongside the wife of one of them, when gunmen attacked Qarsa Primary School.

North Eastern regional coordinator Mohamud Swaleh revealed the names of the suspects as Maalim Yusuf Abdullahi, Daud Ahmed Mohamed and Abdirashid Ibrahim Osman.

Mr Swaleh named Mr Abdullahi, who hails from Bojigaras, as the commander of the group that carried out the attack.

Mr Abdullahi is married with three children, officials said.

Mr Swaleh directed the chiefs in the area to produce the suspects to security officers.

