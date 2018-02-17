Kenya's Wanjiku Ends Her Winter Olympics Debut

Kenyan Sabrina Wanjiku Simader made an impressive attempt at gold on Saturday morning when she clocked 1:26.25 in the Super Giant Slalom (Super-G) category, missing the title by just five seconds. Competing on a technically testing hard-packed, artificial snow along the slopes of Pyeongchang, Simader finished 38th from a starting rank of 41 as Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka eventually won after clocking 1:21:11 in front of a 4,000 capacity crowd.

Ledecka, who was a favourite in the Slalom earlier this week, coursed down the polished 2-kilomentee long Jeongseon course to edge defending champion Anna Veith of Austria by one-hundredth of a second. Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather, who finished 0.11sec off the pace, claimed bronze.

"All the other girls didn't risk a lot. There must be a lot of pressure on them. I was just trying to do my best run. I am so surprised about all of it. I'm really trying to win and do a good run every time, but I didn't really realise that this really can happen," a shocked Ledecka said.

Simader was Kenya's lone participant in the Winter Olympics, and the 19-year-old put up a spirited fight on her debut at the Winter Games on Thursday where she finished 59th from a starting rank of 67 with a time of 1:23:27 in the Giant Slalom competition.

TERGAT CHEERS SABRINA ON

Simader was cheered on by National Olympic Committee of Kenya Ppresident Paul Tergat, Kenya's Ambassador to Korea Mohamed Gello, and Rwanda's Ambassador to Korea Emma Isumbingabo among others.