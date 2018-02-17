17 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Army Denies Media Report That It Confirms Escape of Shekau to Kolofata

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — THE Nigerian Army has denied media report that it confirmed the escape of the factional leader of Boko Haram terrorists, Abubakar Shekau to Kolofata, in the neighbouring Republic of Cameroon.

An online medium, SaharaReporters had reported that a "top Boko Haram commander, Abdullahi Bello alias Abu Zainab, who was captured by the Nigerian Army on February 14, disclosed to the Army interrogators that the wanted factional leader of the sect, Abubakar Shekau, escaped to Kolofata in neighbouring Cameroon.

Responding to the report after Vanguard's enquiry, the Army through its spokesman,Brigadier General Sani Usman, insisted that the report was baseless, saying the such information never emanated from it.

The Army statement read:"The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a news story on Sahara Reporters alleging that the wanted purported factional Boko Haram terrorists group leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in Kolofata, Republic of Cameroon.

"Sahara Reporters is credited the source of such information to the Nigerian Army. According to the medium, it was alleged that "A top Boko Haram commander, Abdullahi Bello alias Abu Zainab, who was captured by the Nigerian Army on February 14, has disclosed that the wanted factional leader of the sect, Abubakar Shekau, has escaped to Kolofata in neighbouring Cameroon."

"This is not true. The Nigerian Army did not arrest such person, neither do we have such suspect in our custody.

" Contrary to the allegation on the medium, the Nigerian Army is not aware of the whereabouts of Abubakar Shekau hence the reward of the sum of N3 million Naira for any credible information on his whereabouts.

"We would like to implore all persons particularly journalists to always authenticate or cross check their facts and information from the Nigerian Army before publication or circulating."

Nigeria

18 Killed in Borno Suicide Bomb Attacks

At least 18 persons were killed and 22 others injured as three suicide bombers staged attacked a Borno community Friday… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.