17 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: "Army Is Not Aware of Shekau's Whereabouts" - Kukasheka

Photo: Youtube
A still from a video release by Boko Haram shows its leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The Nigerian Army on Friday dismissed as "misleading" reports indicating that the Boko Haram factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, escaped to Cameroon.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement issued in Maiduguri that the army was not aware of the whereabouts of the fugitive Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Kukasheka said that the army was in a manhunt for Shekau, adding that N3 million was offered as reward for any credible information that would lead to his arrest.

"The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a news story on some news medium, alleging that the wanted factional terrorists' group leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in Kolofata, Republic of Cameroon.

"The report alleged that a top Boko Haram commander; Abdullahi Bello, alias Abu Zainab, who was captured by the Nigerian Army on February 14, disclosed that Shekau escaped to Cameroon.

"This is not true; the Nigerian Army did not arrest such person, neither do we have such suspect in our custody.

"Contrary to the allegations; the Nigerian Army is not aware of the whereabouts of Abubakar Shekau, hence the reward of the sum of N3 million for any credible information on his whereabouts".

Kukasheka called on reporters to cross check their facts with the military authorities before publication.

