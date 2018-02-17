Angola Exempts Tourism Visas to One Asian and Four African Countries

Luanda — Angola has exempted tourism visas to stay up to 30 days per entry and 90 days a year to four African countries and one Asia nation, based on the principle of diplomatic reciprocity, according to a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based on the recent Presidential Decree by the Angolan Head of State.

According to the document, which Angop had access to today, in Luanda, they are the Republics of Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Zimbabwe and Singapore.

In the same document, there has been established the procedures for simplifying administrative procedures for the granting of a tourist visa to the citizens of 35 countries, respectively, Africa (9), America (8), Asia (7), Europe (8) and Oceania ( 3).

The Decree, which is due to enter into force on 30 March this year, directs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to communicate the countries concerned, on the exemption, and on the mechanism for simplifying tourist visas.