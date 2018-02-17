17 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Opposition Party Agents Lament Being Barred From Witnessing Voting Process

By Elias Msuya

Dar es Salaam — Opposition party agents in the ongoing by-election for Kinondoni parliamentary seat have reported to have faced restrictions at Makumbusho Polling Station, among others.

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, February 17, some Opposition party agents found at Makumbusho Primary School Polling Station said were barred from witnessing the conduct of voting over claims that they lacked the key identification papers--letters from their respective parties and copy of the oath they took before the returning officer.

"This is strange, personally, I have all the required identification papers, but I have been barred from undertaking my duty on behalf of my party. I've reported this matter to my party leaders," said one Idd Ramadbani of the Civic United Front (CUF).

Responding to the matter, Makumbusho Primary School electoral supervisor said the restriction did not only concern Opposition agents, but even those from the ruling CCM.

"All of them had a similar problem--lack of the required identification papers," he said asking not to be named in the newspaper.

Furthermore, The Citizen observed that the turnout of voters in Mwananyamala Ward polling stations was low in the early hours.

