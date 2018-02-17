Kenya: KOT React After Citizen TV Anchor Swaleh Mdoe Admits He's Broke

Citizen TV Swahili anchor Swaleh Mdoe is reportedly in the financial red and is willing to sell one of his kidneys to bail himself out.

Mdoe's tribulations understandably have left several of his fans in speculation mode on social media.

Mdoe who made his name for his elegant appearance and striking command of the Swahili language while anchoring news, is one of the most respected and consistent anchors in Kenya's media industry.

He holds a commanding following in the market and a friendship cycle consisting of the who is who in Kenya's world of entertainment and politics.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

If Swaleh Mdoe who has been working for the last 20years decides to put his kidney up for sale sasa sisi wenye we have been jobless for years si tutauza kila kitu tuu baki na heart tuu. I assume April's fools day has come early

- DAN SUDI (@Dan_Sudi) February 16, 2018

We must not allow Swaleh Mdoe to sell his kidney. Retweet if you're willing to help if he organizes a fundraiser.

- Ahmed Mohamed (@Asmali77) February 16, 2018

Swaleh Mdoe is trynna pull a Philip Moi on us?🤔 At some point, Philip even told Pluda that the TV he watches ain't his. Lol😂😂

- T. (@tinaokore) February 16, 2018

If Swaleh Mdoe is hawking a kidney to sort out his financial problems, one can only imagine what female presenters sell in such situations.

- kipkoech mitei Rober (@MiteiRober) February 16, 2018

Swaleh Mdoe,dont sell your organs &health complications to arise later'cos you'll see all that money drain in hospital bills.Never sacrifice ur health for money.Dalai lama once said"Man Sacrifices his health in order to make money.Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health pic.twitter.com/vy4MYU92Qh

- Mathenge (@Harri_m_) February 17, 2018