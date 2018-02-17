17 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: NEC Investigate Reports That a Ballot Paper Was Stolen

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Saturday, February 17 said it was closely following on the reports circulated on social media platforms suggesting that a man allegedly stole a ballot box at Idrisa in Magomeni.

The commission also acknowledged that it was satisfied with a way the by-election for Siha and Kinondoni constituencies were conducted peaceful, a statement issued and distributed to the public by the commission on Saturday disclosed.

"A few minor issues were reported to have occurred during voting process, and they were immediately resolved by the relevant electoral supervisors," a part of the statement reads.

The commission further urged the political parties to adhere to proper legal procedures to report their complaints whenever they suspect election irregularities being carried out at the polling stations.

