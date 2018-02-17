Nigeria's Adeagbo Ends Skeleton Race in Last Place

Nigerian's first female skeleton athlete, Simidele Adeagbo, on Saturday finished the sport's women's heat event at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea in last place.

A total of 20 athletes competed in the third and final heats of the event on Saturday, but the debuting Adeagbo finished in the last position with a time of 3:36.78 seconds.

The 36-year-old was on the same spot after the first and second heats on Friday with 1:48: 77 secs which obviously could not get her to the medals zone.

Meanwhile, Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold clinched the gold medal in 3:27.38 secs, retaining the title she won at Sochi 2014.

Germany's Jacqueline Loelling received the silver medal, coming behind Yarnold on 3:27.73, while Laura Deas, also of Great Britain, was third after she reached the final heat on 3:27.90.

Skeleton is a sport where individual riders head first on a small sled down an icy run, and the rider with the lowest total time over four runs wins.

The event which began on Feb.9 ends on Feb. 25.