Kenya: Victor Wanyama Now Linked With Move to Liverpool

By Nahashon Musungu

Barely a month after scoring a stunner against them in the English Premier League, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Victor Wanyama at the end of the season.

And Wanyama has been endorsed by arguably Liverpool's most prominent player of all time in the frame of Steven Gerrard who described him as a 'monster'.

According to UK newspaper Daily Mail, Manchester United and Chelsea have also taken note that the Kenya international has been used sparingly by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino following his recent return from injury.

The 26-year old has started the FA Cup ties against AFC Wimbledon and Newport County but has been used predominantly as a substitute during the eight other games that he has been involved in since returning from a knee injury.

BENCHED

He was also benched in his teams' two-all away draw against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League in midweek before coming on as a second half substitute.

Former Liverpool captain and now youth team coach Steven Gerrard highlighted Liverpool's need to find a 'monster' holding midfielder for next season to bring the best out of new signing Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson.

And with Emre Can weighing up a summer move to Juventus, Gerrard said: "I think Liverpool would benefit from a monster of a central midfielder and a holder. A Wanyama-type player who does sit in and is disciplined, and he would give more protection to the back four."

Wanyama's advantage according to the paper is that he knows several players within the Liverpool squad whom he played alongside at Southampton.

The Kenyan also dislikes warming the bench, a situation that once had him disagree with then coach Ronald Koemen at Southampton.

