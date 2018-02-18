18 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila to Strengthen Political Ambition in Crucial Meetings

Photo: Capital FM
National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.
By Justus Wanga

Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will this week hold two crucial meetings, which could give the clearest signs of the opposition leader's immediate political options and in the 2022 succession.

The two meetings, starting with the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, followed by the National Governing Council (NGC) the following day, will be used ostensibly to revamp the party, fill vacant offices and give Mr Odinga the go-ahead to chart his political future after his controversial "swearing-in" on January 30 that triggered a government crack down.

Sources within Mr Odinga's camp reveal that the two meetings have been necessitated by the simmering disquiet within the National Super Alliance (Nasa) arising from the January 30 event at Uhuru Park, which was not attended by the three other co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya).

"We are having the meetings back-to-back in Nairobi," party chairman John Mbadi said on Saturdayy, underlining the need to strengthen one of the most dominant parties in the country's political architecture for more than a decade now.

NASA MEETINGS

The two crucial meetings come at a time Mr Odinga is facing intense pressure both from within Nasa and outside.

Away from the simmering differences within Nasa over the absence of Mr Odinga's co-principals from the Uhuru Park event, there is also tension between the coalition's affiliate parties over the sharing of seats in the National Assembly, the Senate and the Parliamentary Service Commission.

